22.23 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Blue On Top

For some UFO experiencers simply viewing a UFO from afar can be enough to initiate deeply personal and intense confrontation with an unseen intelligence. Sometimes those experiences can be beneficial however more often then not they are deeply upsetting, life changing and even mentally and physically destructive. We hear the tale of a former Naval Intelligence officer who experienced just that. His involvement with the recently declassified military UFO footage catapulted him into a world he couldn’t comprehend and the results are oddly comical but also disturbing.

