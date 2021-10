Usually contained within the realm of fiction, time travel provides us with little more than fantasy and occasional escapism. However when viewed in the context of it being a scientific plausibility many of the elements that occur in the paranormal can be given a totally new insight. From temporal Mothman hunters to spectral soldiers, the stories on this show will make you think about unusual phenomena in a whole new light.

We also hear of the purple furries, MIB trees and space turkeys.

