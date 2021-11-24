24.20 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Mummy Batteries

Hidden deep within the channeled texts of Aleister Crowley is said to be a mathematical code that grants the understanding of a forbidden knowledge. However gaining that knowledge involves a convoluted set of rituals available only to those few who dare to engage. From visions of ancient Egyptian mummies powering etheric batteries to engrossing sex rituals we chat about this code and speculate on its meaning.

We also discuss some unusual reports of time distortions and get an update on the Dyatlov Pass incident and its UFO sightings.

