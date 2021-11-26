26.19 – MU Podcast – Trinifinity MKII

Flung into a tunnel of light in a near death experience, an unwitting psychologist undergoes an infusion of knowing that provides her with the blueprints for a spiritual healing machine. Embarking on an adventure to build the machine, she undergoes a series of strange encounters, synchronicities and miraculous encounters that ultimately cumulate in profound changes she could never have expected.

Then for our Plus+ Members, we take a look at some of the most up to date research from Britain suggesting an race of advanced, almost magical giants roamed the globe before a great disaster that destroyed them.

