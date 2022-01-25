25.03 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Muse of Xerox

Throughout history, some creators of great inventions and music have claimed to have been influenced by a muse, a spirits or a mystical helper. These non human intelligences have guided the direction of human culture and have influenced us all in a multitude of ways. We discuss some of those creations and hear how it led to the funding of past life and reincarnation research.
We also discuss the role of shapeshifting helicopters in ufological experience and hear a recent report of a shadow being penetrating secure nuclear facilities.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.
- A Secret Organization Monitoring Alien Abductees with Helicopters?
- From Black Helicopters to Supernatural Helicopters
- US Air Force Technician Claims He Saw UFOs and 6ft ‘Shadow Person’ While Guarding Nukes
- Alien Abductees and Black Helicopters: A Strange Connection
- The Mystery of the “Black Helicopters”: UFOs and Cattle Mutilations
- Stalking the Herd: Unraveling the Cattle Mutilation Mystery
- The Reincarnated
- The Ancient Muse—A Spirit?
- Yoko Ono Screaming at Art Show