25.09 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Dude Where’s My Couch?

Tales of wild inventors stumbling across the secrets of time travel are the staple of science fiction. However what of the allegedly true stories of such inventors? We discuss the enthralling story of a man who claimed to have accidentally built a time machine in his kitchen. After running some experiments he decided to build a much larger machine… and threw himself in it.
Then we hear of the influence of non human intelligences that are physical and not physical simultaneously, who inhabit the fringes, and have been described in both religious traditions and stories of the Fae Folk.
Links
- The Strange Story of Nikola Tesla and the Aliens
- The Extraordinary Equation of George Van Tassel
- Inventing The Time Machine: Mysterious Disappearance Of Mike Marcum
- Mike Marcum, the man who worked on a “time machine” and mysteriously Disappeared
- Does anyone remember Mike (Madman) Markum?
- Mike Marcum and the Time Machine
- Art Bell MITD – Mad Man Markum – Time Traveler
- The Deception of Gods and Men: The price of power has never been so great
- Secret Commonwealth of Elves, Fauns and Fairies