15.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
We return for another year of podcasts with a wrap up of the greatest tech from CES after sharing our recent holiday adventures.
We then feature an obscure case from New Zealand where two UFO researchers document the blatant warnings they receive from a mysterious alien intelligence.
Topics
- Simplehuman’s new trash cans have voice commands and Wi-Fi
- Tanvas’ haptic feedback system lets you feel texture on a touchscreen
- Sleep Number’s new 360 smart bed automatically adjusts to your sleep position
- How a smart breast pump won CES
- This phone’s molecular sensor knows which strawberry is sweeter and how much fat you have
- Thanks to AI, Computers Can Now See Your Health Problems
- Mysterious startup Faraday Future has finally unveiled its long-awaited electric car
- Here’s What Happened With Faraday Future’s Failed Self-Driving Demo
- Why You Should Not Trust Faraday Future — Or Any Other Tech Company
- Tesla Motors is rolling out software update enabling fully autonomous vehicles
- Autopilot Full Self-Driving Hardware
- ROBOTICS EXPERT PREDICTS KIDS BORN TODAY WILL NEVER DRIVE A CAR
- World’s first laundry-folding robot unveiled in Japan
- A demonstration of “Laundroid,” the world’s first automated laundry-folding robot
- Laundroid robot folds clothes… and undies: CES 2017
- Bluetooth-enabled vibrating hotpants are the dumbest smart things at CES 2017
- Snow monkey attempts sex with deer in rare example of interspecies mating
- UFO Warning