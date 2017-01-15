15.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
We return for another year of podcasts with a wrap up of the greatest tech from CES after sharing our recent holiday adventures. 

We then feature an obscure case from New Zealand where two UFO researchers document the blatant warnings they receive from a mysterious alien intelligence.

