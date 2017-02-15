15.05 – MU Plus+ Podcast
The mystery of memory and the heart-mind connection is examined along with famous cases of organ donor memories.
We then look at the memoirs of a psychedelic cosmonaut and learn how Rick Strassman’s DMT experiments left lasting impressions on one woman’s mental capabilities.
Topics
- My heart belongs to Tim
- A Change of Heart: A Memoir
- The Heart’s Code
- Transplanting Memories
- Russian scientist photographs the soul leaving the body at death
- Can An Organ Transplant Change A Recipient’s Personality? Cell Memory Theory Affirms ‘Yes’
- Cellular Memories
- UNOS Transplants History
- The Art of the Heart in Chinese Medicine
- Through the Transdimensional Portal: A DMT Research Volunteer Tells Her Story
- DMT: The Spirit Molecule
- Dutch Zoo Tests ‘Tinder for Orangutans’ Mating Program
