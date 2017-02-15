15.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast
New MIB encounters in Japan raise some eyebrows early on in the show before we revisit the tales of Telos and Mount Shasta.
We retrace the history of the mountain’s blonde “aryans” and discover their connection to a 19th century teen novel and modern day abduction tales.
Topics
- CIA documents claim Russian soldiers were ‘turned to stone’ after shoot-out with ALIENS in Siberia
- PAPER REPORTS ALLEGED EVIDENCE ON MISHAP INVOLVING UFO
- The Men in Black in Japan
- Close encounters of the Japanese Kind
- More Bizarre Tales of the Men in Black in Japan
- California’s Mount Shasta
- Mount Shasta’s Forgotten History & Legends
- THE LOST LANDS OF LUMANIA
- Mother Mary Thanksgiving
- Mother Mary Mae Maier
- Back Entrance to Telos, the Lemurian City in Mt. Shasta
- A Lemurian Adventure in Mt. Shasta
