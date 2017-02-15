MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 
MU Plus+

15.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast

 

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

New MIB encounters in Japan raise some eyebrows early on in the show before we revisit the tales of Telos and Mount Shasta.

We retrace the history of the mountain’s blonde “aryans” and discover their connection to a 19th century teen novel and modern day abduction tales.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Topics

 TAGS: , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

10.22 – MU Plus+ Podcast

On this Plus+ exclusive we investigate the UK’s elusive “Hypnotist Bandit”, discover the heart’s influence on the brain, and unleash some Gypsy magic. We then feature a security guard who has blown…

 
Read More

 0

Monsters and Men in Black

What do you do when faced with a story that is not just downright bizarre, but that blends issues relative to both Ufology and Cryptozoology into the mix? Well, I know what…

 
Read More

 2

15.08 – MU Podcast

After discussing the pros and cons of vibrating yoga pants we venture into the afterlife realms with tales of near death rejections, astral night clubs, and cruel Eastern NDE returns. In the…

 
Read More

 0

 
 
 
 