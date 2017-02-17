MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
17.07 – MU Podcast

 
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Bikini clad spectres and tree hopping humanoids sets the tone of weirdness for this episode as we eventually wind up deciphering occult symbology in our nation’s capital. 

We then peel back the layers of the world’s “Holy Madmen” and find a dangerous line walked between saintliness and depravity.

