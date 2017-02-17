17.05 – MU Podcast
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:46:34 — 97.7MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
This week we discover one of history’s strangest cases of communication through time with the mystery of the 1985 Dodleston messages.
The case is a mind bending combination of time travel and occult high strangeness as a couple in an English cottage seemingly make contact with an individual from the 16th century. The correspondence eventually draws the interest of investigators and the anger of a powerful group of mysterious entities.
Sponsors
- Home Chef – Craft a delicious meal that you’re guaranteed to go wild for! Go to homechef.com/mysterious NOW and you’ll get $30 in FREE MEALS!
Topics