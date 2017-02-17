MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Close

Advertise here now!

 
 

17.05 – MU Podcast

 
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:46:34 — 97.7MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

This week we discover one of history’s strangest cases of communication through time with the mystery of the 1985 Dodleston messages.

The case is a mind bending combination of time travel and occult high strangeness as a couple in an English cottage seemingly make contact with an individual from the 16th century. The correspondence eventually draws the interest of investigators and the anger of a powerful group of mysterious entities.

Sponsors

Topics

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

 TAGS: , , , , , , ,

VIEW ALL

Related Articles

Episode 210 – Mysterious Universe

This week’s venture kicks of with a number of strange entity encounters before we return to the topic of exopolitics, and UFO disclosure from the White House, rumored to be due this…

 
Read More

 62

15.09 – MU Podcast

This week we investigate the psychotic breakdown of a former US Marine who became convinced he was targeted by an ET Reptilian agenda. We then continue down the path of psychotic delusions with cases…

 
Read More

 3

The Time Machine Chronicles: Where Nuts and Pencil-necks Collide

Wouldn’t we all like to go back in time and change just one or two things from our past in order to improve our current situation? We’ve all made mistakes. Some of…

 
Read More

 2

 
 
 
 