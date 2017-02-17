17.05 – MU Podcast

This week we discover one of history’s strangest cases of communication through time with the mystery of the 1985 Dodleston messages.

The case is a mind bending combination of time travel and occult high strangeness as a couple in an English cottage seemingly make contact with an individual from the 16th century. The correspondence eventually draws the interest of investigators and the anger of a powerful group of mysterious entities.

