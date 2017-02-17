17.06 – MU Podcast
Award winning Australian author Kate Grenville joins us in the studio this week to discuss her new book The Case Against Fragrance and the potential dangers of artificial scent.
Prompted by her own adverse reaction to the artificial fragrances around us, Grenville’s research reveals the power of the fragrance industry and the greater impact of chemicals in our environment.
Kate Grenville
Topics
- Poisoned Planet: How Constant Exposure to Man-Made Chemicals Is Putting Your Life at Risk
- Mystery radiation ‘clouds’ may pose risk to air travellers
- Meeting Their Makers: The Strange Phenomenon of Fictional Characters Turning Up in Real Life
- Fictional characters make ‘experiential crossings’ into real life, study finds
- THOUGHT-FORMS
Plus+ Extension
- Kim Jong-nam’s executioners pounced during a lapse in security, possibly revealed by Facebook
- Kim Jong-nam: More arrests over airport poisoning
- North Korea’s history of foreign assassinations and kidnappings
- Polonium-210
- ‘Death by chocolate’ plot to kill Sir Winston Churchill
- Assassination Attempt on Louis XV
- Jörg Jenatsch
- Agrippina
- Nero
- How Castro survived 638 very cunning assassination attempts
- Desperate Measures in Ancient China: Assassins of the Eastern Zhou Dynasty
- Spy found dead in a bag ‘had infuriated his MI6 bosses by illegally hacking into secret US data on Bill Clinton’
- Robert Morningsky
- Alien World Order: The Reptilian Plan to Divide and Conquer the Human Race
- Music via epidemicsound.com