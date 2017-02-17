17.06 – MU Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
Award winning Australian author Kate Grenville joins us in the studio this week to discuss her new book The Case Against Fragrance and the potential dangers of artificial scent. 

Prompted by her own adverse reaction to the artificial fragrances around us, Grenville’s research reveals the power of the fragrance industry and the greater impact of chemicals in our environment.

Kate Grenville

Topics

