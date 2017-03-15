15.10 – MU Plus+ Podcast
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
With Cannibalism in the news lately we use the opportunity to look at its natural history and disturbing emergences in human cultures.
We then reveal some absurd and terrifying cases of Tulpa dolls, spider sex, and skull chia pets!
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Topics
- Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History
- Slim Newton – Redback on the Toilet Seat
- Hitler Rap
- Commentary 7: On the Chinese Communist Party’s History of Killing
- Cannibalism ‘rampant’ at Nazi concentration camp, new documents reveal
- Haunted Toys
- Frightful Japan: Playing Hide and Seek by Yourself (Hitori Kakurenbo)
- Is The “Suicidemouse.avi” Creepypasta Real? Here’s The Truth About This “Lost” Mickey Mouse Cartoon
- Ghostly Pics: Toys R Us Ghost
- Whatever happened to the haunted Toys R’ Us in Sunnyvale California?
- Haunted Toys R Us in Sunnyvale, California pt. 1
- “Psychic” gets busted!
- Large Hadron Collider Magick
- Pirate Love Magick
- Music via Epidemicsound.com