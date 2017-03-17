17.08 – MU Podcast

German author Nick Ohler joins us this week to discuss his ground breaking bestseller ‘Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany’.

Ohler’s research details the pervasive use of methamphetamines by the entire Third Reich and how Hitler’s private physician changed the course of the war with his injected cocktails of stimulants.

We then reveal psychotronic mind control devices and the last ditch attempts to save the crumbling Soviet Union with mass broadcast hypnosis.

Norman Ohler

