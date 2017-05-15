15.20 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MUPLUS+   Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today! LEARN MORE  

 
We plug back into the matrix this week to investigate “The Machine Zone” and discover how our hyper connected society is eating away at the dwindling resource of solitude and why missing this crucial experience will change humanity forever. 

We then somehow find connections between missing 411 cases, desert sasquatch, and Northrup Grumman weapons testing.

