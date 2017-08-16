16.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast

For this special episode we phone in live with our award winning roaming reporter giving us the scoop on the solar eclipse.
We then decode the latest eclipse Biblical prophecy, reveal the latest date for the rapture, and discover the impending 3rd wave of alien contactees.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- How Eclipses Have Changed History
- Solar Eclipses Throughout History: Warning Sign To Many Ancient Cultures
- The eclipse’s effects on animals will be wild
- Death by Eclipse and Other Coronal Curiosities
- Eclipse Superstitions Abound for Pregnant Women
- Eclipse will lead to upsurge in UFO sightings and crazy behaviour claims ex MoD man
- Why some people think the eclipse will cause secret planet ‘Nibiru’ to destroy Earth next month
- Planet X – The 2017 Arrival
- OVNI DEL ECLIPSE MÉXICO (UFO THE MEXICO)
- Chosen: From the Alien Hybrid Program to the Fate of the Planet
- The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement