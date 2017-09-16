16.11 – MU Plus+ Podcast

After discussing the new schism in the “StarSeed” community we move onto premonitions of death from Gurus, floating cycle-driven glowballs, and showers of phantom pebbles.
We then break the emergency glass on Nick Redfern’s new book and return to more strange MIB tales.
This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.
Links
- Trump’s Role in The Ascension
- Donald Trump As President-elect & The Science Of Ascension
- Donald Trump: Lightworker
- IT’S TIME I CONFESS; I ALREADY KNEW ABOUT “PRESIDENT TRUMP”
- Encounters with Power: Adventures and Misadventures on the Shamanic Path of Healing
- The Bellings Town Fairy: A True Story of an Encounter With a Fairy
- Amazing of Big boat of the sea that worse to see: Photo book of Big boat of the sea for your relax time that match for adults and children
- Ghosts of the Tsunami: Death and Life in Japan’s Disaster Zone by Richard Lloyd Parry review
- Japan’s post-disaster reconstruction efforts hindered – by ghosts
- Tsunami Ghosts: Strange Hauntings in the Wake of Japan’s Big Disaster
- Ghosts of the Tsunami: Death and Life in Japan’s Disaster Zone
- Shapeshifters: Morphing Monsters & Changing Cryptids
- Chaos erupts as tick on display goes missing during press conference
- Saltburn hotel investigated after three people taken to hospital during outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea
- Booze-fuelled orgy with sex toys and candlesticks – what really happened at Saltburn hotel at the centre of food poisoning claim