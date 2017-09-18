18.10 – MU Podcast

Veteran UFO researcher Grant Cameron joins us this week to discuss one of history’s greatest UFO flaps and the life changing sightings that propelled him into the field.

Charlie Red Star was the name given to glowing red disc-shaped objects that seemed to buzz the town of Carmen in Manitoba Canada with a regularity that had never been seen before. Soon hundreds of eyewitnesses would report seeing “Charlie” but the sightings quickly evolved into a complicated variety of encounters that would send Cameron on a life long quest for answers.

Grant Cameron

