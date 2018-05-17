17.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
This week we look into Schrödinger’s Bigfoot and the case for a quantum entangled sasquatch before encountering more missing person cases with a 411 template.
This time we visit the slopes of Mount Inyangani in Zimbabwe where locals and tourists alike have been vanishing off the face of the mountain in strange circumstances.
