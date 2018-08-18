18.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Is it possible that an alien intelligence has infiltrated our society? Could your neighbours who seem just a little odd actually be part of a extraterrestrial plot to take over Earth? Probably not, yet stranger things have happened and on this episode we discuss a number of cases where it appears that aliens may be impersonating humans!

We also take a look at the paranormal “Spectrum” where granny time-slips, bread aisle dopplegangers and interactions with little red hobgoblins are a regular occurrence for some people.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links