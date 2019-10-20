20.14 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Shadow beings and other similar entities tend to elicit an instant reaction of dread and fear; however could it be that they be trying to help us? On this episode we discuss some unusual encounters of people who have received warnings from shadow beings and used them to defeat the MIB.

We also take a look at the new book from Erich von Daniken and hear the terrible other side of a story of a lost ancient alien facility in South America.

