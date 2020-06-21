21.24 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Circle Walkers

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Green fireballs, unexplained lights, Yowies and forest hums. Unexplained phenomena seems to in a cyclic upswing and on this episode we take a look and some of the recent reports coming out of Australia. We also discuss the psychology of Missing 411 and the deadly hippocampus cataclysm that humanity may soon suffer.
Links
- Green Fireball
- Mysterious sounds and Lights in Lake Weyba bushland have some residents Spooked
- Mysterious Green Fireball Spotted Above Remote Australian Outback
- Potential meteor at Cape Lambert
- Project Twinkle
- Bizarre Green Balls of Fire over the American Southwest
- Mysterious Green Fireball Coincides with Yowie Sighting in Australia
- From Here to There: The Art and Science of Finding and Losing Our Way