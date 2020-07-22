22.01 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Rips in Reality

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
Unexplained entities, gnomes, rips in reality, neurology and strange psychology all collide on this first episode of a brand new season of Mysterious Universe Plus+. We start the show discussing the “lost” book of Titan soldiers before indulging in the phenomenon of migraine monsters and then wind up on ‘The Wisdom Codes’.
The codes demonstrate the effect of language on our neurology, lead us down a neuroplasticity rabbit hole and ultimately uncover the origins of the phantom limb syndrome.
