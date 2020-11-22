22.22 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Unravelling Alien Threads

Despite trying to approach the ET and UFO phenomenon from a rational and scientific view there are so many bizarre reports and experiences out there that sometimes we need to indulge in the madness. For this episode we discuss unusual stories of human looking aliens trying to infiltrate Earth. What is their agenda, what do they want and can we fight them? Why are they hoarding us in “sex warehouses”? They are influencing the future of humanity and the outlook is terrifying.

