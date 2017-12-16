16.25 – MU Plus+ Podcast

Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

After covering the latest in English pastry flashing we look at the implications of the Pentagon’s UFO program and the serious coverage by the New York Times and other mainstream outlets.

We then investigate phantom hitchhikers and motorcycle curses before revealing a bizarre update to Brent Swancer’s personal brush with the unexplained.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.

Links