Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

22.07 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Moonshaft

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Though fascinating to the outsider, the experiences of abductees can have disturbing life long fallout. On this show we hear the story of a man who has had some of the weirdest ET encounters we have ever described. We also discuss frog entity reports before going underground to the Moonshaft.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links